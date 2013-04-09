Agrium says candidates for board sweep proxy battle with Jana

April 9 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc elected all 12 board candidates from the company and none from activist shareholder Jana Partners LLC, Agrium said on Tuesday.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company has been locked in a proxy battle with Jana since November, with Jana calling for a possible breakup of Agrium, reduced costs and better use of capital.

Jana said earlier that the vote was tainted and should be investigated; but Agrium said the result was “fair and square.”