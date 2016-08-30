FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Agrium, Potash Corp in merger talks- Bloomberg
August 30, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

Agrium, Potash Corp in merger talks- Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer companies Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc are in talks to merge, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The combination could be announced as soon as next week, Bloomberg reported, citing the sources. (bloom.bg/2bG8Gav)

No final decisions have been made and the companies could decide against a deal, Bloomberg said.

Shares of Potash Corp, which had a market valuation of about C$17.54 billion ($13.43 billion) as of Monday's close, were up 11.5 percent at C$23.30 in morning trading.

Agrium, which had market valuation of about C$16.10 billion, were up 7 percent at C$124.81.

$1 = 1.3064 Canadian dollars Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

