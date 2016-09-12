Agrium and Potash Corp to merge

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canada's Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc said on Monday they would combine to create a fertilizer and farm retailing giant with proforma enterprise value of $36 billion.

Potash Corp shareholders will get 0.400 common shares of the new company for each share they own, while Agrium shareholders will get 2.230 common shares.

After the deal closes, Potash Corp shareholders will own about 52 percent of the new company, while Agrium shareholders will own the rest. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)