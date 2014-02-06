New Agrium CEO shuffles retail management ranks

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc, the Canadian farm retail and fertilizer company, announced several changes to its retail management ranks on Thursday, just over a month after Chief Executive Officer Chuck Magro took the top job.

Richard Gearhead, a senior vice president of Agrium and president of its retail operations, will retire March 31 and be replaced by current Chief Financial Officer Steve Dyer, the company said.

Agrium also promoted Tom Warner to president of North America retail and Jeff Tarsi to vice president retail international.