August 9, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Agrium's Vanscoy potash mine operations remain suspended

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds union official's comment, background on incident)

TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc's operations at its Vanscoy potash mine in the province of Saskatchewan could be halted for days, a union official said on Tuesday, the day after a worker was injured.

An Agrium spokesman said in a statement that the company was working on a plan to restart the western Canadian facility and did not expect any "material disruption." Agrium gave no timeline for resuming operations at the mine.

A worker was injured Monday and is in critical condition in the hospital, said Darrin Kruger, president of United Steel Workers union's Local 7552 division.

Kruger said the incident was under investigation by a provincial workplace safety body and that the facility was expected to reopen after that concludes.

A Saskatchewan spokeswoman said the province does not comment on open investigations and has no standard timeline for them. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)

