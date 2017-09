Oct 31 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc , one of North America’s largest producers of nitrogen fertilizer, said its nitrogen plant at Redwater, Alberta, was shut down on Oct. 15 due to a failed waste heat boiler and will undergo repairs until Nov. 20.

The reduced availability of ammonia, a form of nitrogen, from the plant will result in a lower operating rate for Redwater’s phosphate plant, the company said on Thursday.