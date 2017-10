WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 15 (Reuters) - A dramatic build-up in North American potash inventories is largely due to a lack of sales to India, but the situation won’t last long-term, the CEO of Agrium Inc said on Friday.

Agrium CEO Mike Wilson also said there may be two or three new potash mines built in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan by 2020, out of a number of projects that are in the works.