July 31, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Agrium halts potash output at Vanscoy mine due to mechanical issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 31 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc said Thursday it halted production at its lone potash mine, Vanscoy, due to a mechanical failure on its main hoist system at the underground mine in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

The failure did not lead to any injuries and was unlikely to have any significant impact on its workforce, the company said.

The fertilizer maker and agricultural products retailer said it would update investors on the situation when it reports second-quarter results next week.

Agrium, which has been expanding output from the mine, said due to the outage it would bring forward a planned turnaround to tie-in its capacity expansion project and production at the facility will therefore remain shut down until the tie-in is complete. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

