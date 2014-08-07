FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Agrium potash mine shutdown to last longer
August 7, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Agrium potash mine shutdown to last longer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - A mechanical breakdown last week at Agrium Inc’s lone potash mine will keep it shut down longer than expected and cause the Canadian fertilizer company to lose money on potash for the second half of this year, the company said on Thursday.

The downtime will last three to four weeks longer than the 14 weeks planned to tie in its capacity expansion, Chief Executive Officer Chuck Magro said on a conference call. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

