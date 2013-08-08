FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Agrium forges ahead with expansion, sees no changes at Canpotex
August 8, 2013

Agrium forges ahead with expansion, sees no changes at Canpotex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc said on Thursday it plans to complete the expansion of its Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, potash mine despite the breakup last week of the Belarusian Potash Co (BPC), which raised fears of a drop in prices.

Agrium also said it sees no changes at the marketing consortium to which it belongs, Canpotex Ltd. On a call with analysts and investors to discuss Agrium’s quarterly results, Chief Executive Mike Wilson praised Canpotex’s cost structure and relationships with customers.

