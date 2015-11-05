FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium's profit rises nearly 9 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium's profit rises nearly 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds outlook, estimate)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer and farm retail dealer Agrium Inc reported a nearly 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

However, the company on Thursday narrowed its forecast for 2015 profit to $7.10 to $7.40 per share from $7.00-$7.50.

Weaker currencies in fertilizer-buying markets such as Brazil and India are weighing down prices, leading rivals Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Mosaic Co to curb potash production amid falling sales and profits.

Agrium has focused on lowering operational costs and has benefited from low costs of natural gas, a key ingredient in nitrogen fertilizer production.

Expenses fell nearly 10 percent to $505 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a year earlier.

The company’s net earnings from continuing operations rose 9 percent to $99 million, or 72 cents per share.

Sales fell 13.6 percent to $2.52 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.