Canadian fertilizer company Agrium's profit nearly triples

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer and farm products retailer Agrium Inc’s quarterly profit nearly tripled, helped by higher earnings from retail sales and strong performance at its wholesale business, where costs fell and sales volumes rose.

Net earnings from continuing operations rose to $200 million, or $1.45 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $70 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)