FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Agrium warns late spring, railroad backlogs hurt earnings
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Agrium warns late spring, railroad backlogs hurt earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds context on rail capacity, previous results)

April 2 (Reuters) - Fertilizer company Agrium Inc warned on Wednesday that a big backlog of grain shipments on Canada’s railways and a late start to spring planting will hit its first-quarter earnings hard.

Calgary, Alberta-based Agrium estimated per-share earnings for the quarter ended March 31 at just above break even, well below the average analyst estimate of 53 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the year-before quarter, Agrium earned $141 million, or 94 cents a share.

The company’s shares fell 2.9 percent to C$104.44 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Agrium had said in January that rail shipment “challenges” were weighing on potash sales volumes.

A tough winter and a record-breaking Canadian harvest have overwhelmed the country’s two dominant railroads, Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Ltd, creating a backlog of grain shipments that may not clear until next year.

Agrium also said its Carseland, Alberta, nitrogen facility experienced a failure in its auxiliary boiler on March 22, resulting in an unplanned shutdown. The boiler is expected to be fixed by the second half of May.

The shutdown is likely to cut the availability of urea by about 100,000 tonnes and that of ammonia by about 20,000 tonnes in the second quarter.

In February Agrium reported a 72 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit as grain prices dropped from a year earlier, taking fertilizer prices down with them.

Agrium is scheduled to announce its first-quarter results on May 6. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore and Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Maju Samuel; and Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.