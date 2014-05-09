FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Agrium sells turf and ornamental line to Koch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Agrium sells turf and ornamental line to Koch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc said on Friday that it will sell its turf and ornamental business to an affiliate of Koch Fertilizer LLC for $85 million including working capital.

The sale, expected to close in the second quarter, is part of a review Agrium completed last year that led to Agrium restructuring its three divisions into two business units.

Koch Fertilizer is a subsidiary of Kansas-based Koch Industries Inc, one of the largest privately held U.S. companies.

Agrium shares were down more than 1 percent in Toronto and New York in late morning trading. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.