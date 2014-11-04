FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Agrium talks with activist ValueAct 'friendly' -CEO
November 4, 2014 / 5:26 PM / 3 years ago

Agrium talks with activist ValueAct 'friendly' -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Talks between Agrium Inc and activist shareholder ValueAct Capital have been “friendly,” Agrium Chief Executive Chuck Magro said on Tuesday, adding that the hedge fund has said it likes the Canadian fertilizer company’s strategic plan.

ValueAct on Oct. 24 disclosed it had bought a 5.7 percent stake in the company, one and a half years after Agrium won a proxy battle with another activist aimed at breaking up the company. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by James Dalgleish)

