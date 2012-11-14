FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-UPDATE 1-Agrium sees purchase of Viterra farm stores in early '13
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Agrium sees purchase of Viterra farm stores in early '13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Expects filing for competition review late December

* Agrium to get 232 Canadian stores, 17 in Australia

By Rod Nickel

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc expects to close its C$575 million ($575 million) purchase of Viterra Inc’s farm retail stores in the first quarter of 2013, after Glencore completes its takeover of Viterra, Agrium Chief Executive Mike Wilson said on Wednesday.

Glencore International PLC’s takeover of Viterra has been delayed until as late as Dec. 10 as the companies await the final regulatory approval, from China’s Ministry of Commerce.

Assuming the Glencore-Viterra deal closes as scheduled, Agrium will file for a review by Canada’s Competition Bureau in late December and hopes to close the deal late in the first quarter, Wilson said.

Agrium would get 232 Canadian farm retail outlets - where it would sell seed, chemicals and fertilizer to farmers - as well as 17 stores in Australia.

“It’s just going to be a great, great deal for us,” Wilson said at a Dahlman Rose investor conference in New York that was broadcast on the Internet.

The company is under pressure from its biggest shareholder, Jana Partners, to spin off the retail division.

Agrium shares eased 0.5 percent in New York and 0.3 percent in Toronto in early trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.