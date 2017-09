Feb 2(Reuters) - Agrofruse Mediterranean Agricultural Group SA :

* Said on Friday H1 net income 737,500 euros ($833,800), up 54.8 percent versus last year

* H1 EBITDA 1.1 million euros, up 48.9 percent versus last year

* H1 operating result 994,900 euros, up 56.7 percent versus last year

