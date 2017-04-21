AgroGeneration core profits dip, sees Ukraine reforms proceeding

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian agriculture will become more attractive to investors with land sales and other economic reforms planned by the government, top executives at grain producer AgroGeneration said on Friday as the firm announced results.

Paris-listed AgroGeneration, which farms about 100,000 hectares in Ukraine, reported full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 19.4 million euros for 2016, dipping from 19.9 million in 2015. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Edmund Blair)