FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
AgroGeneration core profits dip, sees Ukraine reforms proceeding
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 21, 2017 / 4:11 PM / 4 months ago

AgroGeneration core profits dip, sees Ukraine reforms proceeding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian agriculture will become more attractive to investors with land sales and other economic reforms planned by the government, top executives at grain producer AgroGeneration said on Friday as the firm announced results.

Paris-listed AgroGeneration, which farms about 100,000 hectares in Ukraine, reported full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 19.4 million euros for 2016, dipping from 19.9 million in 2015. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Edmund Blair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.