Agrokor to issue 475 mln euro 7-year bond -IFR
September 24, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

Agrokor to issue 475 mln euro 7-year bond -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Agrokor, Croatia’s biggest food producer and retailer, is launching a seven-year bond worth 475 million euros ($617 million) to refinance existing debt, Thomson Reuters’ IFR service reported on Monday.

Agrokor has mandated BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Unicredit as lead arrangers for the issue, which is seen maturing in 2020, IFR said.

A spokeswoman for Agrokor had no immediate comment.

A roadshow for European and U.S. investors will start in London on Monday and will continue in the United States from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, IFR said.

Agrokor, one of the biggest Balkan companies, is unlisted but some of the companies it owns are traded on the Zagreb Stock Exchange.

In April, Agrokor issued a bond worth 300 million euros. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
