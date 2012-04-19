FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Agrokor sets 7-yr issue yield guidance at 10 pct-IFR
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 19, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

Agrokor sets 7-yr issue yield guidance at 10 pct-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, April 19 (Reuters) - Croatia’s biggest food producer and retailer Agrokor opened subscription for a seven-year bond with yield guidance at around 10 percent, Thomson Reuters news and analysis service IFR reported on Thursday, citing a source close to the process.

The issue is tentatively seen worth at least 300 million euros ($394 million). The books close no later than 1330 GMT on Friday.

The lead arrangers are BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Unicredit.

Agrokor, one of the biggest Balkan companies, is not listed but some of the companies it owns are.

Croatia’s finance ministry set the yield guidance on Thursday for its five-year bond at 6.625 percent. The subscription surpassed $2 billion for an issue expected later on Thursday or on Friday, and tentatively seen at $1.5 billion.

$1 = 0.7621 euros Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.