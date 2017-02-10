* Croatian food group's debt plummets
* Bond investors scrutinise accounting policies
* PIK loan threatens to impact bondholders
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - A ballooning payment-in-kind loan is
threatening to tip over Croatian retailer Agrokor, as bond
investors pore over the byzantine accounts of the country's
largest private company.
The value of the PIK has plummeted as low as 25 cents as
confidence in the company's ability to repay the instrument has
evaporated.
One banker described the PIK as "a time-bomb".
The debt is held at the holding company level but
nervousness around it is feeding through to Agrokor's senior
bonds, with a €325m 9.125% 2020 note collapsing to an all-time
low cash price bid of 75 on Wednesday.
Although primarily a food company, producing everything from
sausages to ice cream, Agrokor also has interests in a vast
array of businesses in construction, commodity trading, and
travel and tourism.
Its debt woes stem from a recent acquisition of Slovenian
retailer Mercator, which was funded with a €485m deeply
subordinated PIK toggle loan in 2014.
PIK toggle notes allow companies to make interest payments
with additional debt if they are short of cash, meaning the size
of the debt can balloon if not tackled quickly.
The banker said Agrokor had "burnt a lot of bridges with
banks" due to its indecisiveness in getting to grips with its
capital structure.
"This has been taken round the park so many times," he said.
"They've hesitated and hesitated on what they want to do. In the
end it feels like they've missed the boat a couple of times and
now they're starting to pay the price."
A second banker said the company's big missed opportunity
came in early 2015, when it tried to pull off a refinancing not
only of its nearly €1bn-equivalent of senior bonds, but also
some holding company debt and loans at Mercator as well.
The deal never made it off the ground, however, and Agrokor
announced in May 2015 that it had decided "not to pursue such a
refinancing at this stage".
"What they should have done is refinanced one bond, pay up a
little on a €300m deal, but get a foothold out there to chip
away at their maturities over time," the second banker said.
"Instead they were advised they could do this big €3bn deal
of basically all their debt in one fell swoop. A deal of that
scale was never feasible for a sub-investment grade Eastern
European corporate."
COMPLEX ACCOUNTING
The collapse in Agrokor's bonds means they now yield more
than 20% across the capital structure - a potentially
eye-catching return for junk bond investors given the company
has substantial assets and a long-standing business model.
But several investors told IFR they were hesitant to get
involved due to reservations around Agrokor's accounting
policies, particularly the way it accounts for financial assets
and investments at subsidiaries in its cashflow statement.
One investor pointed to an example from Agrokor's most
recent annual report, covering the full year 2015, where the
company disclosed that it had written up the value of intangible
assets at a subsidiary in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He said that
while most companies typically record a write-up under profit
and loss, Agrokor booked it through its cashflow statement.
"It's perfectly legal to do this, but it's misleading," the
investor said. "It means cashflow looks better, but actually
it's not real cash - their cash position doesn't move. I think a
lot of people have missed what they're actually doing from a
cashflow perspective."
For bond investors, cashflow is a more important metric for
servicing debt than profitability.
Agrokor did not respond to a request for comment on its
accounting policies, nor on its financing plans.
BOND MARKET CONTAGION
Agrokor began as a flower-growing operation in a single
greenhouse in Yugoslavia in the 1970s. It flourished after the
fall of Communism, absorbing other businesses before registering
as the Agrokor Group in 1995 - the year Croatia's war of
independence ended.
When it acquired Mercator in 2014 the Slovenian company was
in financial distress and had to cut a restructuring deal of its
€1.1bn debt pile to facilitate the sale.
Covenants on Agrokor's bonds meant it had to class the newly
acquired business as an unrestricted subsidiary, so this debt
would sit outside the so-called "restricted group" of its bonds.
The €485m PIK note was also raised outside the restricted group,
meaning it should not impact senior bondholders.
But at the end of 2016, Agrokor raised new loans that
require the company to refinance the PIK 90 days prior to its
mid-2018 maturity, suddenly creating a new potential
credit-linkage between the PIK and the senior bonds.
Agrokor has three senior bonds outstanding - a €300m bond
due in 2019, and two notes that mature in 2020, one for €325m
and the other US$300m.
Moody's described the clause as "tantamount to a cross
acceleration provision" in January, leading it to include the
PIK in its debt calculation for the first time and cut Agrokor's
rating one notch to B3.
Research firm Covenant Review said in a recent report that
more than €20m of debt being accelerated at Agrokor or its
restricted subsidiaries would result in an event of default
under its bonds.
"It's an over-convoluted structure," said the first banker.
"I really hope this doesn't become a case study of poor
financial management."
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Sudip Roy and Julian
Baker)