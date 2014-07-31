Croatian Agrokor bids for remaining Mercator shares

ZAGREB, July 31 (Reuters) - Croatian food and retail concern Agrokor has offered to buy the remaining shares of Slovenia’s largest food retailer Mercator, in which it gained a majority stake in June.

The bid of 86 euros per share, which runs to Sept, 1, is pitched at the same level as Agrokor paid for the 53.1 percent stake in Mercator, in a deal that valued the Slovenian retailer at some 323.8 million euros.

The merged company will become the biggest food and retail company in the Balkans, with revenue of 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion) and employing 64,000 people.

Mercator shares were up 0.4 percent at 84 euros by 0820 GMT. (1 US dollar = 0.7467 euro) (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by David Holmes)