Dec 18 (Reuters) - Agrokultura AB :

* Steenord Corp says there are not legal conditions to initiate compulsory acquisition of remaining shares in Agrokultura

* Steenord Corp says Magna intends to offer minority shareholders in Agrokultura the opportunity to sell shares after delisting on terms corresponding to those applicable under mandatory offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)