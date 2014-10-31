FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agrokultura resolves on a directed share issue
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 31, 2014 / 7:44 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Agrokultura resolves on a directed share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Agrokultura AB

* Says has resolved on a directed share issue against payment through set-off of claims to holders of promissory notes

* Says share capital may increase with not more than 36,272,355 Swedish crowns through issuance of not more than 7,254,471 new shares

* Says share capital of Agrokultura today amounts to 695,043,290 Swedish crowns divided between 139,008,658 shares, each with a quotient value amounting to 5 Swedish crowns

* Says subscription price is 5 crowns per share

* Says new share issue may therefore entail a dilution of about not more than 4.96 pct of company’s share capital and total number of votes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

