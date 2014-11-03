BRIEF-Agrokultura: 7,254,470 new shares subscribed for against payment through set-off of claims

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Agrokultura Ab

* Announces outcome of directed share issue against payment through set-off of claims

* Says 7,254,470 new shares, corresponding to a share capital increase amounting to 36,272,350 Swedish crowns, was subscribed for and has been allotted three different parties in accordance with the terms of the issue

* Steenord Corp subscribed for and has been allotted a majority of the new shares