BRIEF-Agrokultura: 7,254,470 new shares subscribed for against payment through set-off of claims
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 3, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Agrokultura: 7,254,470 new shares subscribed for against payment through set-off of claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Agrokultura Ab

* Announces outcome of directed share issue against payment through set-off of claims

* Says 7,254,470 new shares, corresponding to a share capital increase amounting to 36,272,350 Swedish crowns, was subscribed for and has been allotted three different parties in accordance with the terms of the issue

* Steenord Corp subscribed for and has been allotted a majority of the new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
