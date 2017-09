Dec 18 (Reuters) - Agrokultura AB :

* Applies for delisting

* Says following Steenord’s mandatory offer there are no longer reasons for Agrokultura to remain in a listed environment

* Last day of trading on Nasdaq First North will be announced as soon as Agrokultura has received information about this from Nasdaq First North Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)