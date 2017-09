Oct 29 (Reuters) - Agrokultura Ab

* Says meat revenues in Q3 in Swedish crowns have fallen 33 pct incorporating an about 10 pct fall in local meat prices

* Milk production revenue in crowns for twelve month period to september 2014 increased by 16.6 pct on same period in 2013

* Targets meat revenues to form about 20 pct of total livestock revenues compared to current 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: