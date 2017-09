Aug 5 (Reuters) - Agrokultura AB : * Says despite fall in milk production revenue in Swedish crowns for 12 month period to June 2014 increased by 11.6% on same period in 2013 * Meat revenues in Swedish crowns have fallen 31% incorporating an approximate 10% fall in local meat prices * Targets meat revenues to form 20-25% of total livestock revenues compared to

the current 13% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage