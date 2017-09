Nov 14 (Reuters) - Agroliga Group Plc :

* Q3 revenue $5 million versus $4.5 million last year

* Q3 operating profit $2.2 million versus $3.1 million last year

* Q3 net profit $2 million versus $3 million last year

* Is recalculating FY 2014 outlook published on June 24, 2013 due to changes in price, exchange rates and situation in Ukraine

* New FY 2014 financial forecast to be disclosed soon Source text - bit.ly/1yF2DXm Further company coverage: