UAE's food firm Agthia aims to double revenue to $1 bln by 2020 - CEO

ABU DHABI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-listed food and drinks firm Agthia Group is aiming to double revenues by 2020 through organic growth and acquisitions, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Agthia reported on Tuesday it made a net profit of 231 million dirhams ($63 million) last year on a 13 percent rise in revenue to 1.87 billion dirhams ($509 million), boosted by new products and exports.

“Our action plan is to grow our revenues to over $1 billion by 2020 by growing our businesses organically as well as through mergers and acquisitions,” Iqbal Hamzah told Reuters.

Agthia is eyeing acquisitions in the Gulf in the water, juices and dairy sectors with the company expecting to firm up one deal in the coming months, he said.

While Gulf economies are expected to slow as lower oil prices reduce state spending, areas which are less affected by the economic cycle such as food, healthcare and education are continuing to expand strongly due to the region’s young and increasingly-affluent population.

This means businesses coming onto the market are attracting significant investor interest. Investcorp made its largest ever acquisition in the Gulf region when it bought a stake in Saudi supermarket chain Bindawood Holding and Almarai is said to be among the potential bidders for Abu Dhabi’s National Food Products Company.

Agthia acquired Dubai-based Al Bayan Water in October for a price of between 160 and 180 million dirhams, Hamzah said, adding that the company has surplus cash of 500 million dirhams and an additional 250 million dirhams earmarked for capital expenditure in 2016.

This year he said he expects a double-digit percentage rise in revenues and profit as the company expands in some of its business lines and launches new products. ($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham) (Editing by David French, Greg Mahlich)