a year ago
May 27, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Ex-Agung Podomoro chief held by Indonesia anti-corruption agency - company spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 27 (Reuters) - The former top executive of Indonesian property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk is in the custody of the Indonesia's anti-corruption agency pending an investigation by the latter in an alleged bribery case, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Agung Podomoro said in a filing to the Indonesian stock exchange that President Director Ariesman Widjaja had submitted a letter of resignation on May 25.

Last month, Widjaja was named a suspect by the Indonesian anti-corruption agency for allegedly bribing a member of the Jakarta provincial assembly to influence a regulation for a multi-billion-dollar reclamation project. Local media reported Widjaja was subsequently taken into custody.

Reuters' efforts to contact Widjaja on Friday were unsuccessful, while his lawyer did not immediately answer phone calls or answer text messages. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

