a year ago
Indonesian property developer Agung Podomoro's top exec resigns
#Financials
May 27, 2016 / 4:02 AM / a year ago

Indonesian property developer Agung Podomoro's top exec resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 27 (Reuters) - Indonesian property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk said on Friday its president director Ariesman Widjaja has resigned.

Last month, Widjaja was named a suspect by the Indonesian anti-corruption agency for allegedly bribing a member of the Jakarta provincial assembly to influence the regulation for a multi-billion-dollar reclamation project.

Widjaja has not been active in the management of the company since April 1, Agung Podomoro said in a filing to the Indonesian stock exchange. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
