BRIEF-A. H. Belo says sale of the press-enterprise has not yet closed
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 10:51 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-A. H. Belo says sale of the press-enterprise has not yet closed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - A. H. Belo Corp : * Sale of the press-enterprise has not yet closed * Says A H Belo. and the press-enterprise company are pursuing multiple options

to promptly consummate the disposition * Options include taking legal action against freedom to enforce terms of apa,

exploring alternative transaction with other parties * Says options include closing with freedom pursuant to terms of asset purchase

deal dated October 9, 2013, as amended on October 31, 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
