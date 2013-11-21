FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVC-backed Asia Health Century plans $300 mln Hong Kong IPO - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

CVC-backed Asia Health Century plans $300 mln Hong Kong IPO - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chinese drug retailer Asia Health Century International, backed by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd, is planning a Hong Kong IPO of up to $300 million next month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The IPO, still in the premarketing phase, could be worth between $200 million and $300 million, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

CVC bought a 24.24 percent stake in Asia Health Century for $84.1 million in 2011.

AHCI sells pharmaceutical and healthcare products in northeast China through 668 drugstores, and has a wholesale operation servicing over 3,500 customers throughout the country, according to the company’s website.

AHCI could not be immediately reached for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.