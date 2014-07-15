FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Ahlers reports 7.6 percent revenue growth for H1 2013/14
July 15, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Ahlers reports 7.6 percent revenue growth for H1 2013/14

(Corrects 7th bullet point to say that it concerns Premium segment)

July 15 (Reuters) - Ahlers AG : * Says reports 7.6 percent revenue growth for H1 2013/14 * Says H1 EBIT and consolidated net income increase at double to three-digit rates * Says has positive expectations for the full year 2013/14 * Says projects a positive cash flow trend for the fiscal year 2013/14 * Says consolidated net income rose by 70 percent to EUR 1.7 million (previous year: EUR 1.0 million) * Says projects 5 - 6 percent revenue growth and double-digit increase in EBIT before special effects for the full year of 2013/14 * Says H1 EBIT before special effects also picked up sharply by EUR 2.0 million or 182 percent * Says H1 earnings before taxes soared 156 percent to EUR 2.3 million (previous year: EUR 0.9 million) * Says reported in H1 a 7.6 percent increase in Premium segment sales revenues to EUR 79.1 million (previous year: EUR 73.5 million) * Projects a positive cash flow trend for FY 2013/14, which should allow the company to pay out a satisfactory dividend * Says expects FY consolidated net income to come in at about the prior year level (2012/13: EUR 5.6 million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

