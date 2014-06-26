FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ahlers reports H1 revenue of 123.9 million EUR
#Apparel & Accessories
June 26, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ahlers reports H1 revenue of 123.9 million EUR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Ahlers AG : * H1 revenue rose 7.6 percent to 123.9 million EUR * Expects consolidated net income for the current fiscal year to be

more or less on a par with the previous year (EUR 5.6 million) * Sees FY revenue up 5 to 6 percent * H1 preliminary EBIT and net income increased by 180 percent to EUR 3.1

million and by 70 percent to EUR 1.7 million, respectively * Says Gin Tonic will move to Herford and the Sindelfingen branch will be

closed with effect from June 30, 2015 * Says about 43 jobs will be cut in Sindelfingen, while 7 additional people

will be employed in Herford * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

