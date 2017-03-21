FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank mandates banks for dollar bond issue
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2017 / 4:24 AM / 5 months ago

Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank mandates banks for dollar bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait has mandated Citi, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners to arrange fixed income investor meetings in Asia, the Middle East and Europe starting on Thursday, a document from lead managers showed on Tuesday.

A five-year fixed rate U.S. dollar Regulation S senior unsecured bond offer under the bank's $1.5 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme will follow, subject to market conditions, it said. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.