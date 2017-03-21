Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank mandates banks for dollar bond issue

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait has mandated Citi, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners to arrange fixed income investor meetings in Asia, the Middle East and Europe starting on Thursday, a document from lead managers showed on Tuesday.

A five-year fixed rate U.S. dollar Regulation S senior unsecured bond offer under the bank's $1.5 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme will follow, subject to market conditions, it said. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Writing by Andrew Torchia)