Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q3 net profit rises 23.7

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain’s largest lender, posted a 23.7 percent rise in its third-quarter net attributable profit, it said on Wednesday.

The bank’s net attributable profit for the three months to Sept. 30 was $140.9 million up from $113.8 million in the corresponding period of 2014, it said in a bourse filing.

SICO Bahrain had forecast the bank would make a net profit in the period of $113 million.

The bank’s net interest income rose to $213.1 million from $197.0 million for the quarter. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by David Clarke)