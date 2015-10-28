FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q3 net profit rises 23.7
October 28, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q3 net profit rises 23.7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain’s largest lender, posted a 23.7 percent rise in its third-quarter net attributable profit, it said on Wednesday.

The bank’s net attributable profit for the three months to Sept. 30 was $140.9 million up from $113.8 million in the corresponding period of 2014, it said in a bourse filing.

SICO Bahrain had forecast the bank would make a net profit in the period of $113 million.

The bank’s net interest income rose to $213.1 million from $197.0 million for the quarter. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by David Clarke)

