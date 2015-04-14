FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ahli United Bank to issue Tier 1 bonds, meet investors from Thursday
April 14, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Ahli United Bank to issue Tier 1 bonds, meet investors from Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank , rated BBB-plus by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, has picked three banks to arrange fixed income meetings starting on Thursday for a potential capital boosting bond issue, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The lender chose Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to arrange investor meetings for the bonds, which would boost the bank’s Tier 1 (core) capital.

The roadshow will take place in Singapore on April 16, Hong Kong on April 17, Abu Dhabi and Dubai on April 19, and London on April 20 before finishing in Zurich and Geneva on April 21. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

