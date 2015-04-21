FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain's Ahli United Bank sets IPTs for benchmark dollar Tier 1 bond -leads
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain's Ahli United Bank sets IPTs for benchmark dollar Tier 1 bond -leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank has set initial price guidance for a benchmark U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue that will enhance its capital reserves and should price later in the week, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The lender set price guidance for the bond, which will boost its Tier 1 (core) capital, in the low 7 percent area.

Ahli United, rated BBB-plus by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, has chosen Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to arrange investor meetings for the bonds.

The perpetual, non-call five deal, at present has commitments from lead arrangers worth $375 million, the document showed.

The firm will finish the last leg of its investor roadshows in Zurich and Geneva on Tuesday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.