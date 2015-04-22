FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Ahli United Bank tightens guidance for $300 mln Tier 1 bond
#Financials
April 22, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain's Ahli United Bank tightens guidance for $300 mln Tier 1 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank has tightened price guidance for a $300 million bond issue that will enhance its Tier 1 capital reserves and will price on Wednesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The lender revised guidance to the 7.00 percent area plus or minus 12.5 basis points from initial guidance of the low 7 percent area set on Tuesday.

Ahli United, rated BBB-plus by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, has chosen Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to arrange the bond.

The perpetual, non-call five deal at present has commitments from lead arrangers worth $600 million, the document showed. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

