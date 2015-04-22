FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain's Ahli United Bank to raise $400 mln via Tier 1 bond at 6.875 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank has set the final yield for a $400 million Tier 1 bond issue that will enhance its capital reserves and will price later on Wednesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The lender set a final yield of 6.875 percent, at the tight end of previous guidance of the 7.00 percent area plus or minus 12.5 basis points. It had given initial guidance at the low 7 percent area on Tuesday. The size of the bond was initially put at a minimum of $300 million.

Ahli United, rated BBB-plus by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, has chosen Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to arrange the bond.

The perpetual, non-call five deal had commitments of over $600 million, lead arrangers said in a previous document. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

