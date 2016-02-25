FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ahli United Bank gets regulator approval for MEFIC Capital stake buy
February 25, 2016 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

Ahli United Bank gets regulator approval for MEFIC Capital stake buy

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank has received regulatory approval to acquire a 40 percent stake in Saudi Arabian investment firm MEFIC Capital, according to a statement on Thursday.

No value was given for the transaction, which makes the Bahraini lender the largest shareholder in MEFIC Capital.

MEFIC Capital Chairman Abdulrahman Abdulaziz al-Tuwaijri said the deal would support the firm’s growth plans and increase its investment activities. (Reporting by David French; editing by Susan Thomas)

