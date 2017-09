DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain’s largest lender, has appointed Hamad al-Humaidhi as chairman, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Humaidhi takes over from acting chairman Mohamed al-Marzooq, who had been in the position since Fahad al-Rajaan resigned as chairman for personal reasons in January. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)