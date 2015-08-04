FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q2 net profit rises 4.2 pct
August 4, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q2 net profit rises 4.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain’s largest lender, posted a 4.2 percent increase in second-quarter net attributable profit on Tuesday as net interest income rose.

The bank’s net attributable profit for the three months to the end of June was $131.2 million, up from $125.9 million in the corresponding period of 2014, it said in a statement.

Quarterly net interest income was $391.7 million, 2.6 percent higher than the same period of last year.

Fee income grew 8.4 percent year-on-year to $85.1 million.

Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
