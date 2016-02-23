FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ahli United Bank posts 11.1 pct rise in Q4 net profit
February 23, 2016 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Ahli United Bank posts 11.1 pct rise in Q4 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain’s largest lender, posted an 11.1 percent increase in its fourth-quarter net attributable profit on Tuesday.

The bank’s net attributable profit for the three months to Dec. 31 was $118.0 million, compared with $106.2 million in the corresponding period of 2014, it said in a statement.

SICO Bahrain had forecast the bank would make a net profit in the period of $110.3 million.

AUB’s board proposed for 2015 a cash dividend of $0.045 and a 5 percent stock dividend, which equates to 5 free shares for every 100 held. The payout is the same as for 2014.

The bank’s 2015 profit was $537.2 million. This compares with 2014’s profit of $482.5 million. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

