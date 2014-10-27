FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q3 net profit rises 14.8 pct
October 27, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q3 net profit rises 14.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank, Bahrain’s largest lender, posted a 14.8 percent increase in its third-quarter net attributable profit, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

The bank’s net attributable profit for the three months to September 30 was $113.8 million, compared with $99.1 million in the corresponding period of 2013.

Investment bank SICO Bahrain had forecast the bank would make a net profit of $134.8 million..

Net profit for the first nine months of 2014 was $376.3 million, compared to $289.3 million in the year earlier period. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

