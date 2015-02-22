FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ahli United Bank Q4 net profit jumps 37.6 pct, proposes flat dividend
February 22, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Ahli United Bank Q4 net profit jumps 37.6 pct, proposes flat dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain’s largest lender, posted a 37.6 percent increase in its fourth-quarter net attributable profit, the bank said in a statement on Sunday.

The bank’s net attributable profit for the three months to Dec. 31 was $106.2 million, compared with $77.2 million in the corresponding period of 2013.

Investment bank SICO Bahrain had forecast the bank would make a net profit of $109.3 million.

The bank made an annual profit of $482.5 million in 2014, down from $579.4 million in 2013. The 2013 net profit included a one-off gain of $212.9 million from the sale of its 29.4 percent stake in its Qatari unit.

The bank’s board proposed a cash dividend of $0.045 and a 5 percent stock dividend for 2014. The proposed payout was the same as for 2013, the statement said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
