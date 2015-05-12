FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q1 net profit rises 7.8 pct
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q1 net profit rises 7.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 profit $147.18 mln vs $136.56 mln year ago

* Fee income up by 5.6 percent (Adds detail, context)

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain’s largest lender, posted a 7.8 percent increase in its first-quarter net attributable profit, it said on Tuesday, as it benefited from growth in fee income.

The bank’s net attributable profit for the three months to March 31 was $147.18 million, compared with $136.56 million in the corresponding period of 2014, it said in a statement.

Investment bank SICO Bahrain had forecast the bank would make a net profit of $131.60 million.

One of the drivers was fee income, which grew by 5.6 percent to $41.5 million.

Gulf banks have fallen back on fee income as a way of boosting their bottom line as revenue from lending remains under pressure as a result of low interest rates.

The bank’s net interest income grew by 0.7 percent.

In April the bank completed a $400 million Tier 1 bond issue that will enhance its capital reserves. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Archana Narayanan and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
