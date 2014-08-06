FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q2 profit up 35.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q2 profit up 35.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank, Bahrain’s largest lender, posted 35.1 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday, as core operating earnings grew.

The bank’s net attributable profit for the three months to June 30 was $125.9 million, compared with $93.2 million in the corresponding period of 2013.

Arqaam Capital and SICO Bahrain expected the bank to make a net profit of $109 million and $125.98 million in the quarter respectively.

Net profit for the first six months of 2014 was $262.5 million, up 38.1 percent on the corresponding period of last year.

Loans and advances stood at $23.1 billion at the end of June.

AUB has been the subject of M&A speculation, with sources telling Reuters in April that a stake in the bank could be sold or it could be merged with another bank.

The bank has operations in six Middle East and North African countries, as well as the United Kingdom, and is looking for acquisitions in both new and existing markets as it tries to build a network across the Middle East region, Chief Executive Adel El-Labban told Reuters in October. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.